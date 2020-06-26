Press enter to search
Stew Leonard's Sees Store Brands Soar

Stew Leonard's Sees Store Brands Soar

By Abby Kleckler - 06/26/2020
Stew Leonard's Sees Store Brands Soar
Stew Leonard Jr.

Stew Leonard's traditionally stocks an assortment that is more than 60% store brands, and it's those private label items that are excelling right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CEO Stew Leonard Jr.

Leonard spoke with Progressive Grocer's sister publication Store Brands, and in the Q&A, he shared that during stockpiling at the beginning of the pandemic, store brand sales more than tripled, and they have now settled around a 40% increase.

"Every retailer I talk to is wondering where all this will settle out post-COVID-19, and I feel it has been a great opportunity for our customers to try some of our brands that they never did," Leonard says. "Even though we can’t do any in-store sampling right now, we look at it as a benefit to our customers that they’re able to taste a lot of our products."

Leonard also discusses keeping shoppers safe, rising (or falling?) grocery prices and summer trends in the full interview. 

Stew Leonard’s is a family-owned and operated fresh food store founded in 1969 with seven stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. 

