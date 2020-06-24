Press enter to search
By Abby Kleckler - 06/24/2020
Store Brands Looking for Leading Women

Progressive Grocer's sister publication Store Brands is now accepting submissions through Friday, July 10, for its annual awards program. The 2020 Top Women in Store Brands aims to acknowledge contributions made by women from all areas of the North American store brands industry, including food retail.

Managers, co-workers, peers, customers and other industry professionals are encouraged to nominate women in one of the four categories here:

  • Functional Expertise: Awarded to a woman who has made a significant professional contribution to her company and/or the store brand industry through her accomplishments in a specific function or area of expertise. Six awards from this category will be given, including 1) R&D/QA; 2) Supply Chain/Procurement; 3) Operations; 4) Sales; 5) Marketing/Merchandising; and 6) Corporate Services (Human Resources, Information Services or Finance). The award is based on accomplishments from May 2019 through April 2020.

  • Sparkplug: Awarded to a woman who is new to store brands (1-5 years) and has already made a noticeable impact via professional achievements and personal influence for her company, colleagues, customers and/or the industry. Open to all functional areas and based on accomplishments from May 2019 through April 2020.

  • Innovation: Awarded to a woman who has brought game-changing innovation to her company and/or the store brand industry through the introduction of new products, packaging, technology, merchandising, programs, systems, processes, etc. Open to all functional areas and based on accomplishments from May 2019 through April 2020.

  • Lifetime Achievement: Awarded to a woman who has spent the majority of her career in store brands and has “made her mark” through professional achievements, as well as personal contributions to her employer(s), colleagues, community and the industry. Open to all functional areas and based on accomplishments throughout her career.

For more information on the award, presented by Store Brands and Women Impacting Storebrand Excellence, visit the nomination form.  

