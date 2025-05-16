Rite Aid Begins Transitioning, Selling Assets
Pharmacy operator transitioning assets to such companies as CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger and Giant Eagle
In a news release from May 5, Rite Aid confirmed that it had started voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings to speed a sale. In addition, the company reported that it has secured $1.95 billion in new funding from existing lenders to help attract a buyer or buyers.
Rite Aid first filed for bankruptcy in 2023 and, in the ensuing months, closed several stores and restructured its organization. The chain emerged from bankruptcy last fall as a private company and tapped Schroeder for the CEO role.
Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.