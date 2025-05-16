Rite Aid Begins Transitioning, Selling Assets

Rite Aid is transitioning many of its assets as it undertakes bankruptcy proceedings.

In the midst of its second bankruptcy filing, Rite Aid Corp. has entered into a series of sales and pharmacy services transition agreements to ensure that its customers receive continuous care.

Those deals include the rolling transition of pharmacy assets from more than 1,000 Rite Aid locations across the U.S. to operators including CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger, Giant Eagle and others. CVS will also purchase and operate an undisclosed number of Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

The embattled pharmacy retailer asserts that Rite Aid stores will remain open and customers can continue to access their pharmacy services without interruption during the transition.