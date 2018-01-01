Reser's 4 New Deli Salads

Reser’s Fine Foods has introduced four new deli-salad flavors in 1- and 3-pound containers: Stadium Cole Slaw, Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad, Southern Style Potato Salad with Egg, and New York Style Potato Salad. The refrigerated salads are made with with quality ingredients and contain no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or artificial colors. Stadium Cole Slaw combines fresh cabbage, mayonnaise, sweet and dill relishes, ketchup and a dash of hot sauce; Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad features tender elbow macaroni, fresh celery, chopped red bell pepper and white onion tossed in a dressing reminiscent of deviled eggs; Southern Style Potato Salad with Egg mixes sweet pickle relish, hard-cooked eggs, mustard, red peppers, celery, carrots, onion and a creamy dressing; and New York Style Potato Salad contains classic ingredients such as russet potatoes, creamy mayonnaise and a touch of onion.