Ready Pac Sweet & Spicy Korean Chopped Salad Kit

Ready Pac Foods is going global for inspiration with its new Sweet & Spicy Korean Chopped Salad Kit, an ethnic-inspired salad kit that features a fresh mix of romaine lettuce, Napa and red cabbages, crisp vegetables, puffed brown rice and black sesame seeds, tossed in a slightly spicy gochujang vinaigrette dressing. The refrigerated mix is both savory and crisp with a gentle heat and slightly sweet finish, and retails for a suggested $3.99 per 11.,5-ounce bag.