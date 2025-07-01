Energy drink leader Red Bull has started off the new year with the launch of Red Bull Zero. Crafted with monk fruit extract and other sweeteners, Red Bull Zero provides a no-sugar option with a unique taste, distinct from Red Bull Sugarfree. The brand’s latest energy drink delivers a vibrant balance of sweet and tart, blending notes of tutti frutti with the taste of pineapple and vanilla. A sleek matte light-blue 8.4-fluid-ounce can of Red Bull Zero retails for a suggested $2.69, while a 4-pack goes for a suggested $9.39. Each can contains 80 milligrams of caffeine, comparable to the amount found in a home-brewed cup of coffee.