Bionaturae, a pioneer in bringing organic traditional Italian products to the United States, has now entered another category with the debut of Organic Pasta Sauces in Marinara, Arrabbiata, and Tomato & Basil varieties. Launching exclusively at Whole Foods Market this month, the flavorful sauces, which are also gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free from preservatives and artificial additives, blend simple ingredients with rich extra-virgin olive oil for a fresh, homemade taste without any added sugar. A 16-ounce jar of any variety retails for a suggested $8.99. Bionaturae is already a trusted name in such organic pantry staples as tomatoes, semolina pastas, oils and vinegars.