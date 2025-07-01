Already well known for its authentic deli-style sandwiches – including America’s top-selling Philly Cheesesteak – Raybern’s has now entered another daypart with the introduction of the Egg White & Chicken Breakfast Sandwich. Available exclusively at Sam’s Club nationwide starting this month, the frozen product combines such flavorful ingredients as tender chicken breast, fluffy egg whites, rich American cheese and a soft English muffin, delivering a whopping 20 grams of protein but only 250 calories per serving. Additionally, it’s ready after just a few minutes in the microwave. The suggested retail price is $14.88 per 33-ounce 6-count box, which comes out to $2.48 per breakfast sandwich.