Raybern's has launched its Hearty Breakfast Sandwiches for grocers' freezer aisle. The sandwich line comes in three varieties, including Egg, Bacon and Cheese on a Hoagie Roll; Ham, Egg and Cheese on a Pretzel Roll; and Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a Hoagie Roll. Each sandwich contains at least 17 grams of protein and retails for a suggested $3.49.