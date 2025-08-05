Raley’s Makes Leadership Changes in Sales and Merchandising
Meanwhile, Garrard was named VP of sales and merchandising for Raley’s Operating Company. In this capacity, she will lead sales and merchandising efforts focusing on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional value to customers.
Throughout her tenure, Garrard has championed customer-centric strategies, built strong vendor partnerships, and led high-performing teams with integrity and purpose. According to the company, her passion for transforming the way people experience food aligns perfectly with Raley’s mission of changing the way people eat, one plate at a time. Garrard has been with the company for over seven years.
“Faith’s innovative approach, outstanding leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental to Raley’s ongoing success,” said Knopf. “Her dedication to elevating our fresh categories and building strong vendor partnerships has inspired teams across the organization and positioned us for continued growth. In her new capacity, Garrard will continue to report to Paul Gianetto, president of Raley’s Operating Division.”
“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for the support of such a dedicated team,” said Garrard. “Raley’s has a proud tradition of innovation and customer service, and I look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding experiences and value to our customers.”
West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 200 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You, and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.