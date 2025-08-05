Raley’s Makes Leadership Changes in Sales and Merchandising

The Raley’s Companies has promoted two leaders, Jessica Blakely and Faith Garrard, to senior roles overseeing sales and merchandising across the organization’s diverse banners.

Blakely was named VP of sales and merchandising for Bashas’ Family of Stores. In this role, she will oversee all aspects of category management for fresh and center store, vendor relations, data and analytics, pricing, schematics, and merchandising for Bashas’, Bashas’ Diné, and Food City stores.

Blakely joined The Raley’s Companies in 2014 and has held roles of increasing responsibility within the sales, merchandising, and marketing teams. Most recently, she served as VP of marketing, where, under the leadership of Deirdre Zimmermann, she led the company’s marketing strategy and drove customer engagement through enhancements to the loyalty program, retail media, data analytics, and CRM. Prior Jessica led several large categories as well as all private label development.

“Jessica’s strategic insights, deep understanding of our business, and proven leadership make her exceptionally well-suited for this role,” said Keith Knopf, CEO, The Raley’s Companies. “Her appointment marks a significant step forward as we continue to strengthen our operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers in Arizona and New Mexico. In her new capacity, she will report directly to me.”

“I’m honored to step into this new role and grateful for the opportunity to lead such a passionate and talented team,” said Blakely. “Bashas’ Family of Stores has a rich legacy of serving communities across Arizona, and I look forward to building on that foundation by enhancing the in-store experience, deepening our connection with customers, and driving innovation in our merchandising strategy.”