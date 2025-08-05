 Skip to main content

Raley’s Makes Leadership Changes in Sales and Merchandising

Jessica Blakely and Faith Garrard promoted to key roles
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Raley's Execs
Left to right: Jessica Blakely and Faith Garrard

The Raley’s Companies has promoted two leaders, Jessica Blakely and Faith Garrard, to senior roles overseeing sales and merchandising across the organization’s diverse banners. 

Blakely was named VP of sales and merchandising for Bashas’ Family of Stores. In this role, she will oversee all aspects of category management for fresh and center store, vendor relations, data and analytics, pricing, schematics, and merchandising for Bashas’, Bashas’ Diné, and Food City stores.

Blakely joined The Raley’s Companies in 2014 and has held roles of increasing responsibility within the sales, merchandising, and marketing teams. Most recently, she served as VP of marketing, where, under the leadership of Deirdre Zimmermann, she led the company’s marketing strategy and drove customer engagement through enhancements to the loyalty program, retail media, data analytics, and CRM. Prior Jessica led several large categories as well as all private label development.

“Jessica’s strategic insights, deep understanding of our business, and proven leadership make her exceptionally well-suited for this role,” said Keith Knopf, CEO, The Raley’s Companies. “Her appointment marks a significant step forward as we continue to strengthen our operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers in Arizona and New Mexico. In her new capacity, she will report directly to me.”

[RELATED: Tech Trends, Product Innovations and the Future of Grocery Merchandising]

“I’m honored to step into this new role and grateful for the opportunity to lead such a passionate and talented team,” said Blakely. “Bashas’ Family of Stores has a rich legacy of serving communities across Arizona, and I look forward to building on that foundation by enhancing the in-store experience, deepening our connection with customers, and driving innovation in our merchandising strategy.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Garrard was named VP of sales and merchandising for Raley’s Operating Company. In this capacity, she will lead sales and merchandising efforts focusing on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional value to customers.

Throughout her tenure, Garrard has championed customer-centric strategies, built strong vendor partnerships, and led high-performing teams with integrity and purpose. According to the company, her passion for transforming the way people experience food aligns perfectly with Raley’s mission of changing the way people eat, one plate at a time. Garrard has been with the company for over seven years.

“Faith’s innovative approach, outstanding leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental to Raley’s ongoing success,” said Knopf. “Her dedication to elevating our fresh categories and building strong vendor partnerships has inspired teams across the organization and positioned us for continued growth. In her new capacity, Garrard will continue to report to Paul Gianetto, president of Raley’s Operating Division.”

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for the support of such a dedicated team,” said Garrard. “Raley’s has a proud tradition of innovation and customer service, and I look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding experiences and value to our customers.”

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 200 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You, and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds