Progressive Grocer’s Top 10 Stories in July
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer’s website in July, the 10 most popular overall, based on website analytics of the month’s page views, are:
- UNFI’s Acquisition of Supervalu: What Does it Mean?
- The Fresh Market Closing 15 Stores
- Publix Buys Winn-Dixie Lease
- What Consumers Are Buying in an 'Amazon-ized' Grocery World: Consumer Expenditures Study
- Lidl US, 1 Year In: What Happened and What's to Come?
- Jewel-Osco’s Doug Cygan Dies at 55
- Chef’d’s Failure Reinforces that Grocers Will Eventually Own Meal Kits
- Supervalu to be Acquired by United Natural Foods
- Meal-Kit Service Chef’d Shuts Down Unexpectedly
- 4 Things Grocers Should Watch for on Prime Day 2018