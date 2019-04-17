Progressive Grocer Introduces Total Meal Solutions Summit

Progressive Grocer has unveiled the Total Meal Solutions Summit, set for Sept. 9-10 in Austin, Texas. Over the course of one and a half days, the interactive summit will provide retailer attendees with proven tactics for developing a robust prepared meal solutions program that will resonate with shoppers.

“Whether you are a large chain grocer or an independent operation, there are no shortage of challenges that grocers face when launching prepared meal solutions concepts,” said PG Editorial Director Jim Dudlicek. “They have to consider where and how meals will be prepared, what are the top ingredient trends, how to attract culinary talent, and more. This event will supply retailers and distributors with research and real-world examples of how to win that battle for mealtime and give shoppers what they want, when they want it and how they want it.”

Attendees will gain culinary inspiration on an interactive tour of local grocery stores excelling in meal solutions concepts, as well as a visit to a popular food truck. Later, they’ll see foodservice professionals in action as three retail chefs compete to win the Progressive Grocer Chef Challenge, a live cooking competition with surprise ingredients.

PG and Chicago-based food industry market research firm Datassential will present critical research on key topics, among them ingredient and meal prep trends, tactics for building shopper loyalty and boosting sales, and the most successful strategies for bringing meal solution concepts to life. Throughout the summit, attendees will also be able to connect with solution providers and workshop with fellow retailers on how to solve common challenges.

The event will culminate with the Total Meal Solutions Awards ceremony, at which creative, forward-thinking meal solutions concepts will be recognized.

Registration is now open and complimentary for approved retailers. Visit www.totalmealsolutions.com to learn more about the summit and reserve your spot today.

For those interested in sponsoring the Total Meal Solutions Summit, there are limited opportunities still available. Contact John Schrei at [email protected] for more information.

