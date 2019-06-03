Progressive Grocer Announces Total Meal Solutions Awards

Progressive Grocer is seeking the most creative, innovative and forward-thinking concepts for delivering meal solutions to consumers in the retail grocery channel.

Grocery retailers entering Progressive Grocer’s Total Meal Solutions Awards may enter their concepts, launched since Jan. 1, 2018, in the following categories:

Cross-Merchandising Concept (e.g. recipe components, bundled meal items, etc.)

Dine-In Concept (including in-store restaurants or any prepared food items intended for primary consumption on site)

Grab & Go Concept (hot or cold, RTE or heat and eat, including “dashboard dining”)

Meal Kit (in-house program or 3rd party partnership)

Ready-to-Cook Program (including value-added, marinated and preseasoned entrees; meals in a bag; etc.)

Shopper Engagement (including sampling programs, recipe advice, social media outreach)

Snacking Program

Signature Chef Creation (for retail chefs; includes prepared food menu items, original hot/cold bar recipes, value-added/ready-to-cook/heat-and-eat items exclusive to a banner or store location)

“We will select three retail chefs as finalists for the Signature Chef Creation category, who will be invited to participate in a cookoff at Progressive Grocer's Total Meal Solutions Summit in September,” said Jim Dudlicek, Progressive Grocer’s editorial director.

Contest winners will be honored in a ceremony at Progressive Grocer’s Total Meal Solutions Summit, Sept. 9-10, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Winners may be asked to participate in panel discussions at the Summit in conjunction with receiving their award.

Winning entries will be published in the August 2019 issue of Progressive Grocer.