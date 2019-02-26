Progressive Grocer's 2019 Total Meal Solutions Awards

We are seeking your most creative, innovative and forward-thinking concepts for delivering meal solutions to consumers in the retail grocery channel!

Deadline to enter : May 20, 2019

Tell us what inspired your concept, how it was developed, how it has performed, and how it’s helping to drive sales for your banner.

Enter your concepts, launched since Jan. 1, 2018, in the following categories:

Cross-Merchandising Concept (e.g. recipe components, bundled meal items, etc.)

(e.g. recipe components, bundled meal items, etc.) Dine-In Concept (including in-store restaurants or any prepared food items intended for primary consumption on site)

(including in-store restaurants or any prepared food items intended for primary consumption on site) Grab & Go Concept (hot or cold, RTE or heat & eat, including “dashboard dining”)

(hot or cold, RTE or heat & eat, including “dashboard dining”) Meal Kit (in-house program or 3rd party partnership)

(in-house program or 3rd party partnership) Ready-to-Cook Program (including value-added, marinated and preseasoned entrees; meals in a bag; etc.)

(including value-added, marinated and preseasoned entrees; meals in a bag; etc.) Shopper Engagement (including sampling programs, recipe advice, social media outreach)

(including sampling programs, recipe advice, social media outreach) Snacking Program

Signature Chef Creation* (for retail chefs; includes prepared food menu items, original hot/cold bar recipes, value-added/ready-to-cook/heat-and-eat items exclusive to a banner or store location)

*We will select three retail chefs as finalists for the Signature Chef Creation category who will be invited to participate in a cookoff at PG’s Total Meal Solutions Summit in September!

Winners will be honored in a ceremony at PG’s Total Meal Solutions Summit, Sept. 9-10, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Winners may be asked to participate in panel discussions at the Summit in conjunction with receiving their award.

Winning entries will be published in the August 2019 issue of Progressive Grocer.