Plant-Based Product Shopping Platform Debuts 2-Day Shipping

Through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc., an online platform offering thousands of vegan and plant-based items, Canadian company Vejii Holdings Ltd. has rolled out Vejii Express, a service providing guaranteed shipping within two business days across the United States for select products. The website now features a section showcasing products available via Vejii Express.

The company has also expanded its product offering to include more SKUs, including perishable and frozen plant-based meat, seafood and dairy alternatives, made possible through its relationship with wholesale distributor United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for Vejii customers and are proud to now be able to offer faster delivery times nationwide,” said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Kelowna, British Columbia-based Vejii. “This is more important than ever to consumers, as many are avoiding in-person grocery shopping, or simply want another option that aligns with their values. This will not only enable faster delivery and a wider selection of products, but it will also allow us to better control distribution and continue to improve the customer experience.”

Vejii provides an online shopping experience for a broad cross-section of the plant-based market, encompassing vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and anyone looking to simply begin integrating more plant-based meals into their diet. Vejii’s platform leverages technology to provide customers with smart lists, easy reordering and subscription programs, as well as employing artificial intelligence to continuously improve the customer experience. It also uses data analytics and proprietary machine-learning technology to gain insights into its highest-velocity and trending SKUs, enabling the company to determine which products will perform best when offered via Vejji or Vejii Express. With the new service, the company anticipates a potential increase of repeat purchases and an enhanced customer experience.

Providence, Rhode Island-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.