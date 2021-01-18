Accommodating the Flexitarian Diet

Sean Brislin, merchandising director at Kroger, noted at the time of the study: “This test provides one more proof point that plant-based meats have moved from niche to mainstream. Kroger continues to experience double-digit growth in the plant-based category, and this test demonstrates the viability of shifting product placements to reach even more consumers.”

According to Ignaszewski, GFI recommends what it calls an “integrated-segregated merchandising strategy,” in which plant-based meat, eggs and dairy are placed next to conventional items in an adjacent but separate plant-based set.

The institute worked with independent Heinen’s Grocery Store in the Midwest to incorporate an integrated-segregated merchandising plan, and the Wooster, Ohio-based retailer saw a 43% year-on-year increase in dollar sales of plant-based meat in the year ending March 25, 2020, and a 106% increase versus the prior two years, notes Ignaszewski.

In categories where it’s harder to separate products, signage and brand blocking can help highlight plant-based offerings, advises PBFA’s Emmett. “Hannaford is putting bib tags across their entire store to make it easier for shoppers to find the plant-based items within sections,” she observes.

Mintel’s Shor suggests positioning certain products based on usage, such as plant-based grilling sausage placed on shelves next to sausages containing animal protein, as well as the items being offered alongside one another in online shopping platforms.

Advice for Newbies

This past summer, in a webinar about the plant-based boom, Jeff Crumpton, manager of retail reporting solutions at Chicago-based market researcher SPINS, provided some advice for retailers that are seriously considering highlighting plant-based foods for the first time. “Milk is a good entry point,” he noted. “I’d expect conventional grocers to go after the largest categories first to make sure they have the right assortment. This gives them the ability to understand if there are legs behind this. Then test to see if you bring in plant-based burgers and cheeses, are you seeing the uptick that you’re hearing about in the rest of the industry?”

Crumpton also stressed the importance of promotions and offering larger pack sizes to capture impulse buys, as well as developing private label versions of popular plant-based items.

Last but not least, he advised retailers to consider the importance of store associates in promoting and educating consumers about plant-based foods. “The most important thing is the people you have in your stores who interact with your customers,” he stressed. “You need to be the resource. Educate yourself to know what plant-based diets mean, and how your assortment can react to someone who’s vegan or flexitarian. Being a trusted advocate means customers will keep coming back to you.”

PBFA’s Emmett concurs. “Our Kroger merchandising test included an entire educational package we created that went out to store personnel,” she notes. “Whole Foods is the gold standard in how they educate their store personnel, so we’ve actually used some of their best practices.”

PBFA is further promoting the plant-based lifestyle in its official partnership with the Plant Based World Conference and Expo. While the 2020 trade show wasn’t able to take place in person due to the pandemic, virtual meetings were set up with the help of the organization. “We’ve had more than 100 meetings where we’ve connected with retailers, including Walmart, Target, Kroger and many more,” says Emmett. “We’re continuing those meetings from January through April, and then the focus will be turned to the expo.” (As of now, the 2021 Plant Based World is slated to take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, June 16-17.)

The trade association has also formed a retail merchandising advisory council that brings in experts from all areas of the industry, including distributors, retailers and suppliers, she continues. “Despite the fact that the Kroger results were so positive, a merchandising shift like this also poses challenges,” admits Emmett. “You can’t just pick up an entire section and bring it over without understanding how best to manage that.”

She adds that she’s optimistic about how the industry will move ahead with this new attention to plant-based foods. “The great thing about all the enthusiasm is that we can create a common voice,” explains Emmett. “We want a unified voice, a unified message and a unified approach, so that not every brand is approaching the retailer with a different way of recommending how these merchandising changes happen.”

Mintel’s Shor urges retailers to consider all proteins and how they fit together in consumers’ lifestyles as they ponder their merchandising plans for 2021. “The future protein tool box will include animal, cultivated and plant-based proteins,” she predicts. “The role of retailers will be to show consumers how all of these options fit in their everyday lives.