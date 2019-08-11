Peapod Offering Niman Ranch Meats

Online grocer Peapod's latest move to provide its customers with a unique variety of products is to sell sustainable, humane Niman Ranch meats in the greater Chicagoland area.

“Peapod believes that an important component of any great in-home meal occasion is high-quality protein,” explained Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising for the Chicago-based e-grocer. “Accordingly, we are working hard on behalf of customers to invent the most diverse menu in the industry. This partnership with Niman Ranch helps us add an important new dimension to our protein portfolio that we trust customers will be excited about taking advantage of.”

“Niman Ranch started with one rancher and has grown its network one farmer at a time, thanks to growing consumer demand and appreciation for meat raised in a way that you can feel good about feeding your family,” said Chris Oliviero, general manager of Northglenn, Colo.-based Niman Ranch, the largest farmer and rancher network in the Western Hemisphere to be 100 percent third-party certified under the Certified Humane program. "We are pleased to begin offering a wide variety of our most popular products in the greater Chicago market through the seamless services Peapod offers, bringing the highest-quality meat to dinner tables conveniently and quickly.”

Peapod’s special limited-time offer discounts $10 off $30 spent on the Fat Tire BBQ Collection, which combines Niman Ranch pork and beef with New Belgium Brewing amber ale in beer brats, ribs, and shredded pork and beef.

In recent months, Peapod has partnered with culinary celebrities on exclusive meal kits and teamed up with Nurture Life to make its kid-friendly meals and snacks more widely available. Last year, it revealed an exclusive distribution deal with high-end Chicago-based purveyor Meats by Linz.

Peapod is part of the Ahold Delhaize USA family of brands. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.