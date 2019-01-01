Niman Ranch Fat Tire Amber Ale Meats

As the craft beer phenomenon continues to grow, Niman Ranch and New Belgium Brewing have debuted a line of sustainably raised, Certified Humane pork and beef products featuring award-winning Fat Tire Amber Ale. Introduced at the recent Fancy Food Show in New York City, the line consists of five uncured, fully cooked items as part of a complete barbecue collection: 12-ounce Fat Tire Beer Bratwurst, 12-ounce Fat Tire Spicy Cheddar Beer Bratwurst, 14-ounce Pulled Pork with Fat Tire BBQ Sauce, 12-ounce Shredded Beef with Fat Tire BBQ Sauce, and 12-ounce St. Louis Ribs with Fat Tire BBQ Sauce. Various items in the line feature compostable packaging to reduce plastic pollution in America’s waterways, a cause espoused by both companies. The products will be sampled during New Belgium’s Tour De Fat bike races this summer and fall, and at various retailers across the country beginning in August. The brats retail for a suggested price range of $6.99-7.99; the pulled pork and shredded beef for $9.99-$10.99, and Ribs for $14.99.