Overwhelming Majority of Consumers Stressed About Grocery Costs
New research shows that only 14% of Americans are not bothered by expenses for everyday essentials
Deferred payments for everyday essentials seem to be more popular among consumers under the age of 45. The younger cohort puts grocery costs on par with housing costs in terms of stressors: 55% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 44 report that the cost of food at home causes them major stress and 56% agree that the housing costs are a significant worry. Those two categories outweigh stress about health care costs, wages, savings, credit card debt, student loans and child care.
This poll was conducted by AP and NORC from July 10-14.