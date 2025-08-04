Overwhelming Majority of Consumers Stressed About Grocery Costs

A new poll confirms that grocery prices are still top of mind among today’s consumers. According to a survey conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago, only 14% of Americans report that managing their grocery budget is not a source of stress.

About half of the survey respondents – 53% – agreed that grocery prices are a major source of anxiety in their day-to-day lives. A third of the respondents described grocery expenses as minorly stress- inducing.

To alleviate that stress, 19% of consumers said that they have used deferred payments from service providers like Afterpay or Klarna to buy groceries at some point. Survey respondents also indicated that they use "buy now pay later" options for restaurant meals, entertainment and medical or dental care.