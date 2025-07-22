Target Updates Price-Matching Policy

While Target seeks to streamline its processes and stay competitive in a tight omnichannel market, the company is putting price front and center in another way. This week, Target shared details about "Back-to-School-idays" savings event that kicks off July 27 and runs through Aug. 2.

During that period, shoppers can score discounts up to 30% on back-to-school essentials such as backpacks, shoes and select apparel. Target already announced that it is keeping 2024 prices on its top 20 school supplies and is offering more than 1,000 BTS products for under $5.

"Getting ready for a new school year should be an exciting time for families. That's why I'm proud of the way the Target team has leaned in to create an experience that's fun, stylish and affordable," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer. "With great deals on essentials, fun personalization events in hundreds of stores and even more savings for Target Circle members, we're ready to help families everywhere get the new school year off to a great start."

Meanwhile, Target will announce its second quarter financial results on Aug. 20. For the first quarter ending May 3, the company announced that year-over-year net sales were down slightly from $24.5 billion in 2024 to $23.8. billion and comps dipped 3.8% year over year. Digital sales were a bright spot, with a 36% boost in same-day delivery through Target Circle 360.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.