Target Updates Price-Matching Policy

Mass retailer confirms to Progressive Grocer that it will only mirror prices internally after July 28
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Target BTS
Target is aligning practices of other retailers and price matching internally across its business and not on competitors' sites.

Starting next week, Target will shift practices and price match internally and not on competitors’ in-store and online spaces. Previously, Target has mirrored the price of products found for less at Target.com or at competitors’ sites, including Amazon and Walmart, if a request is made within a 14-days purchase window. 

Target’s new policy of price matching across its own business takes effect on July 28. “We’re always working to deliver consumers outstanding value and give them confidence to choose Target, with our everyday low prices, affordable and quality-focused owned brands, incredible deals, free-to-join membership program, Target Circle, and more. Target's Price Match Guarantee, paired with our commitment to being priced right daily, ensures guests get great prices when shopping Target,” a spokesperson told Progressive Grocer in an email.

The change shouldn’t be that disruptive to shoppers, according to the retailer. We've found our guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, which reflects the great value and trust in pricing consumers see across our assortment and deals,” the spokesperson added.

While Target seeks to streamline its processes and stay competitive in a tight omnichannel market, the company is putting price front and center in another way. This week, Target shared details about "Back-to-School-idays" savings event that kicks off July 27 and runs through Aug. 2.

During that period, shoppers can score discounts up to 30% on back-to-school essentials such as backpacks, shoes and select apparel. Target already announced that it is keeping 2024 prices on its top 20 school supplies and is offering more than 1,000 BTS products for under $5.

"Getting ready for a new school year should be an exciting time for families. That's why I'm proud of the way the Target team has leaned in to create an experience that's fun, stylish and affordable," said Rick Gomez, EVP and chief commercial officer. "With great deals on essentials, fun personalization events in hundreds of stores and even more savings for Target Circle members, we're ready to help families everywhere get the new school year off to a great start."

Meanwhile, Target will announce its second quarter financial results on Aug. 20. For the first quarter ending May 3, the company announced that year-over-year net sales were down slightly from $24.5 billion in 2024 to $23.8. billion and comps dipped 3.8% year over year. Digital sales were a bright spot, with a 36% boost in same-day delivery through Target Circle 360.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.

