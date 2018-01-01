Ore-Ida Just Crack an Egg Scrambles

Kraft Heinz has introduced its Ore-Ida Just Crack an Egg, said to be the first product on the market that offers a hot, savory egg scramble in under two minutes just by adding a fresh egg. The refrigerated product comes in four varieties of classic breakfast flavor, including the Denver Scramble, which mixes ham, mild cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers and diced potatoes; the All American Scramble, which mixes bacon with cheddar cheese and potatoes; the Rustic Scramble, which adds a more exotic option of turkey sausage, mozzarella cheese and mushrooms; and the Ultimate Scramble, which combines pork sausage, mild cheddar cheese, potatoes, onions and both green and red peppers. Each refrigerated cup retails for a suggested $2.49.