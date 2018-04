Opaa ReadyCarved Ethnic Meats from Grecian Delight comprise Beef Gyros and Chicken Gyros, high-quality protein cuts with no artificial ingredients, preservatives or MSG. The meats are expertly seasoned, hand-stacked, broiled and sliced right from the cone, then packaged in a resealable, stand-up package that allows for quick reheating of the meat on a stovetop or in the oven or microwave. The ready-to-heat line has an SRP of $6.99.