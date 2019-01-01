Once Upon a Farm Baby Food Bowls for WIC Participants

Once Upon a Farm has introduced a two-pack line of baby food bowls available to families eligible for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), furthering the company's mission to increase the quality of foods for children in the United States. This is the first refrigerated baby food specifically created for and made available to WIC participants. WIC provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for more than 7 million low-income pregnant and postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five. Once Upon a Farm's line of bowls is said to be the first organic, cold-pressed baby food specifically developed to meet WIC's strict pricing, size and nutritional requirements. Like the rest of the Once Upon a Farm line, the WIC-eligible products are blends of whole fruits and vegetables that are cold-pressed to lock in nutrients, flavors and texture, making them a fresher alternative to traditional shelf-stable baby food. The line includes four SKUs of stage one and two blends: Apple, Apple Sweet Potato Blueberry, Pear Carrot Mango and Banana Strawberry Beet. The bowls, which have an SRP of $2.58 per two-pack, have been WIC-authorized in Florida and West Virginia and are in the process of gaining approval in additional states.