O'Dang Hummus offers three flavors of premium hummus dressings: Ranch, Caesar and Honey Mustard. The better-for-you dressings are made with U.S.-grown chickpeas as the first ingredient and offer a full flavor with fewer calories. They are gluten-free, contain no preservatives and free of high-fructose corn syrup. The refrigerated dressings are said to be suitable for use on salads, as a dip, or as a marinade. SRP is $4.99 per 12-fluid-ounce bottle.