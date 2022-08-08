Neil Patrick Harris and Hubby Team With HelloFresh

Meal kit company HelloFresh has unveiled a new partnership with actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, professional chef and cookbook author David Burtka, to promote the ease of cooking with meal kits. The partnership provides HelloFresh customers access to new family-friendly recipes developed exclusively by Burtka, in addition to comedic content featuring the pair and their twins, Gideon and Harper, enjoying meals in their own kitchen.

Burtka collaborated with HelloFresh to create a limited-time recipe series of meals inspired by his cookbook Life is a Partyand flavor profiles enjoyed by his family. Through Sept. 4, HelloFresh customers can have the recipes, including all of the ingredients and step-by-step instructions, delivered directly to their homes. Part of HelloFresh’s Premium Picks menu options, the recipe series offers Cheesy Chicken & Bean Enchiladas with Tomato Rice, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema; Herb-Roasted Chicken Legs with Brown Butter Veggies & Rice; Zesty Shrimp & Slaw Tacos with Creamy Guac, Salsa & Blue Corn Chips; and Grilled Steak & Asparagus Salad with Farro, Mushrooms & Lemony Ricotta.

“Our lives move a million miles a minute so finding time together as a family or with our friends — ideally over a meal — is super important to us,” noted Harris, while Burtka added: “Whether we’re planning dinner for the twins or entertaining friends, HelloFresh has something for everyone, any night of the week, no matter how busy our schedules are! I’m excited to bring even more family-friendly, tasty recipes to their menu through this partnership.”

“HelloFresh is designed to be the perfect solution for families like Neil and David’s, who don’t have a lot of time to prep but want to get the kids involved and put their own spin on classic recipes,” observed Michelle Olson, HelloFresh’s culinary development manager. “It was an honor to have Chef David Burtka in our kitchen to collaborate on these limited-edition recipes that incorporate his favorite flavors, family-friendly cooking techniques, and inspiration from his own professional cooking experience.”

Along with the recipe series, consumers can view vlog-style content featuring Harris, Burtka and their kids across OTT, linear TV, social media, paid social, and more.

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan. With U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder, Colo., the company is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.