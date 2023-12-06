Natural Grocers Launches Annual Holly Deals

During Holly Days, shoppers and take advantage of festive freebies, samples, and up to 46% off prices on 100-plus holiday essentials across the store.

Organic and natural grocery retailer Natural Grocers is inviting its customers to take part in its annual Holly Deals event, which runs Dec. 9-21 at all 167 stores nationwide.

“Shopping during the holidays doesn’t have to be stressful,” notes Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers’ VP of marketing. “Skip the not-so-fun hustle and the bustle by shopping at Natural Grocers. We offer a friendly, relaxing shopping atmosphere, with a wide array of items carefully chosen to match the very same principles our company has been committed to since 1955. With our Holly Deals event, you can save time, money and rest easy knowing that you are choosing ingredients and gifts that meet our world-class quality standards. We aim to provide a one-stop-shopping experience with the finest ingredients and delightful indulgences, all in an affordable, festive fashion.”

During the sales event, shoppers can take advantage of festive freebies, samples, and up to 46% off prices on 100-plus holiday essentials across the store, among them party foods, baking and cooking supplies, stocking stuffers, health and beauty items, and supplements.

Freebies include the following:

Dec. 9 – Free Coffee: The first 200 in-store customers will receive one free sample-size Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee (1.75 ounces), while supplies last.

Dec. 9-13 – Free Beeler’s Bacon with Purchase and In-store Coupon: Buy a 12-ounce package of Beeler's “Big Dog” Uncured Pork Wieners, get a package of the brand’s limited Holiday Apple Cinnamon Uncured Bacon free. Customers must present a coupon to redeem this offer, while supplies last. The coupon can be found in the Holly Deals good4uSM Health Hotline, available at all Natural Grocers stores .

. Dec. 21 – Free Popcorn: The first 150 in-store customers will receive one free snack-size bag (0.65 ounces) of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Popcorn.

Additionally, Natural Grocers’ Gift Sets are back by popular demand. Showcasing such trending holiday categories as cooking and baking, relaxation, chocolate, pet care, and more, these items are available for under $15, $20 and $30.

Further, to add even more joy to the season of giving, Natural Grocers is hosting an Instagram giveaway. On Dec 11-13, shoppers can watch @NaturalGrocers on Instagram for a chance to win one of three $100 Natural Grocers gift cards, and they can follow, like and tag to be entered to win.

Customers can find out more about Holly Deals by picking up the December edition of the Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline at their local store or viewing the digital version.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 165 stores in 21 states.