12 Days of Savings: DoorDash Announces Huge Holiday Annual Event

DoorDash has launched its Deck the Doorstep event, 12 festive days of deals to help make holiday hosting and shopping more convenient. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, DoorDash users can look forward to limited-time discounts, daily deals, and exclusive DashPass offers from local and nationwide favorites featuring groceries, retail and restaurants — all in one place.

During DoorDash’s annual savings event, people will be able to access savings on fresh produce and pantry staples for seasonal cooking, stocking stuffers and gifts for loved ones, and holiday spirits, entertaining essentials and smart home devices for enhanced holiday hosting.

Some of the holiday deals from food retailers are:

10% off orders of $45-plus at ALDI (max $8 value)

20% off orders of $30-plus at CVS (max $10 value)

20% off orders of $20-plus at Dollar General (max $10 value)

20% off orders of $45-plus at Sprouts Farmers Market (max $15 value)

20% off orders of $30-plus at Walgreens (max $12 value)

The complete list of deals is available online. Plus, DashPass members save even more on every holiday offer.

In celebration of Deck the Doorstep, actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell is partnering with DoorDash to offer holiday prep tips and must-have holiday items. Mitchell will share gift ideas, festive cocktails, favorite holiday recipes and more.

Meanwhile, DoorDash continues to accelerate its presence in the grocery category. The company has added eight new partners across the United States: CUB, Eataly, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Lowe’s Markets, Pruett’s Food, Stater Bros. Markets, and Strack & Van Til. Save Mart banners and The Fresh Market also recently joined DoorDash Marketplace.







