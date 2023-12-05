Target’s $25 Holiday Meal Deal Is Back

Value-priced meal packages were all the rage at Thanksgiving and that trend is continuing for holiday celebrations. Target, for its part, is out with its holiday meal deal under $25, as the retailer seeks to provide solutions for consumers looking to rein in their budgets after another year of elevated food-at-home inflation.

From now through Christmas Day on Dec. 25, Target is offering its deal online and in stores. For $25, customers can fill their cart with products from Target’s store brand collections, including a 5-pound bag of Good & Gather russet potatoes, Good & Gather Frozen Gold & White Corn Blend, Favorite Day Demi French Bread, a 6-pound Market Pantry Hickory Smoked Spiral-Cut Bone-In Ham and Favorite Day Peppermint Sandwich Cookies. Holiday staples from national brands are on the list as well, such as Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup and Del Monte Cut Green Beans.

Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer for Target, underscored the appeal of the collection as consumers remain generally cautious. "Our guests turn to Target during special seasonal moments for that combination of value and joy that sets us apart," he said. "We saw that again over Thanksgiving, so we're building on that success by delivering even more of what they love: a delicious holiday meal for under $25.”

As shoppers save, they can also take advantage of Target’s services like free curbside pickup, same-day delivery via Shipt and online payments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) users. While they build their holiday lists, they can add in other seasonal products for celebrations and gifts, such as an array of $5 desserts and sides, confection gift boxes and gingerbread kits.

Other grocers are expected to announce their own deals for celebratory repasts as the holiday approaches.

