Earth Fare Encourages Shoppers to ‘Share the Health’ This Holiday Season

Clean-food grocer Earth Fare will once more team up with local food banks to provide nonperishable food items to families in need throughout the month of December. Customers can purchase a $10 bag filled with nonperishable food items at checkout at any of Earth Fare’s 18 locations and place it in a designated donation area at the front of the store. All donations go directly to a food bank near each of the grocer’s stores, ensuring that the food goes to people in the surrounding community.

“Earth Fare has created a legacy nearly 50 years in the making on our belief that all people should have access to clean, healthy food,” noted Laurie Aker, director of marketing at Earth Fare. “And it’s not just about providing quality food; it’s about giving back to our communities, ensuring that the spirit of generosity is amplified during the holiday season.”

Earth Fare’s Share the Health donation drive runs Dec. 1-31. Last year’s campaign supplied more than 6,000 bags to needy families throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Earlier this year, Earth Fare became the first retailer in the southeastern United States to implement Merryfield’s Learn & Earn solution, which aims to boost in-store consumer engagement and influence point-of-purchase decisions through in-aisle branded digital content and exclusive incentives and rewards unlocked with a smartphone. The company also promoted Mitch Orland to the role of SVP of merchandising and procurement, in which role he oversees the selection of products on Earth Fare’s shelves. Orland was previously the grocer’s executive chef from 2005 to 2012, during which time he created many of its iconic dishes. He rejoined the company in 2020 in a similar role.

Asheville, N.C.-based Earth Fare is the leading natural and organic grocery store in the Midwest and Southeast, with 18 locations in seven states. It’s the only grocery market to develop a Food Philosophy banning all artificial ingredients, trans fats, high-fructose corn syrup, and added hormones and antibiotics.