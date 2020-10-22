Natural Grocers to Hold Special Post-Election Promo Sale

On the heels of one of the most contentious elections in American history, near the end of year like no other, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will roll out a special Post-Election Promo event, running Nov. 5-7.

During the sale, members of {N}power, the retailer’s free loyalty program, will get a free chocolate bar and take advantage of deals throughout the store. Additionally, Natural Grocers is hosting a prize giveaway including one company-wide grand prize, along with one in-store prize winner at every store.

For their free chocolate bar, {N}power members can choose their favorite flavor, while supplies last, from these popular brands: Alter Eco, Natural Grocers Brand, Chocolove, Endangered Species or Theo Chocolate.

The prize giveaways are open to all customers, who can enter by filling out the sweepstakes form at their local store. A drawing among all entries will determine the winner of the grand prize of a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, an Oster Roaster and a Natural Grocers cutting board, and the prize of a NOW diffuser and essential oil or a $25 Natural Grocers gift card for one winner per store.

{N}power members will also save on pasture-based and humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives (Sale price $3.99; Always Affordable price: $4.15-$7.19) and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Snack Packs (Sale Price 99 cents; Always Affordable price: $1.49), which come in 11 varieties. The sale also features 20% off select self-care essentials from the grocer’s supplement and body care departments, including all diffusers and essential oils; Bach Rescue Remedy Spray (20 milliliters); Pacha Soap Co. bath bombs and brews, body scrubs and mineral soaks; Garden of Life myKind Organics Ashwagandha (60 tablets); Solaray Magnesium Glycinate (120 vegetarian capsules); and WishGarden Deep Stress Pump (2 ounces).

Further, during the Post-Election Promo, customers can pre-order a Thanksgiving turkey or sign up for the Turkey Call List.

Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. The Lakewood, Colorado-based company is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food retailers in North America.