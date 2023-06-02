Natural Grocers Celebrating Father’s Day All Month Long

Organic and natural grocery retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is enabling its customers to celebrate Father’s Day all month long with discounts, free stuff and summer giveaways.

From June 2 through June 24, all customers can save up to 38% off on items in every department, including OXO grilling utensils; Natural Grocers Brand Organic Ketchup and Organic Yellow Mustard; Alpine Provisions shampoos, conditioners and Castile body washes; and select Natural Grocers good4u books. From June 17 through 19 (Father’s Day weekend), Customers can saveup to 35% off on such gifts as UCO Titanium Utility Sporks, Bulldog skin care products for men, and Alter Eco Organic Truffle Thins.

Meanwhile, members of {N}power, Natural Grocers’ free loyalty program, will have access to additional Father's Day promotions on groceries, gifts and giveaways:

June 1-30: A chance to win free groceries for a year: Natural Grocers will welcome its 2 millionth {N}power member this summer. To mark the occasion, {N}power members will receive an automatic entry to win free groceries for a year, every time they shop in June.

June 2-24: Solaray 50th Anniversary Giveaway: {N}power members can buy any two Solaray products for a chance to win a customized e-bike from Velotric worth $1,399.

June 16-18: {N}power members get 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations.

June 18: {N}power members will receive a free Epic Snack Strip or Primal Strip meatless vegan jerky, with a limit of one per {N}power account, while supplies last.

{N}Power Meal Deals: The Natural Grocers good4u Burger Meal Deal enables {N}power members to feed a family of four for under $13, including burgers, buns, tomatoes and lettuce; vegetarian options are available for under $20.

Shoppers who aren’t {N}power members can join this June and get a $2 reward and a free reusable bag.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.