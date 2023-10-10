Natural Grocers to Celebrate ‘Autumnfest’

Organic and natural grocery retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is inviting customers to celebrate the season with its Autumnfest event, taking place Oct. 12-14. During that time, shoppers will be able to take advantage of super savings of up to 48% on a range of products, free samples, fall-themed recipes, and more.

First off, the first 150 shoppers on Thursday, Oct. 12 at each store will receive a free snack-size bag of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Popcorn. Customers can also enter for a chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by filling out an entry form at their local store, with a drawing to be held among all entries to determine the winner. Among the popular items on sale at this time are Purely Elizabeth Prebiotic Fiber Superfood Oat Cups, Culina Dairy-Free Coconut Milk Yogurts, Health-Ade Organic Kombuchas, Charcutnuvo USDA organic and non-GMO Brats or Sausages, and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee.

Further, members of {N}power, Natural Grocers’ free rewards program, will get exclusive discounts, daily deals and other members-only features Oct. 12-14and later, including the following:

Oct. 12: 10% off all produce

Oct. 13: 7% off all bulk

Oct. 12-14: One free Natural Grocers Brand Organic can of beans with purchase

Oct. 12-14: Buy one, get one 50% off on Natural Grocers Brand Baking Mixes, Syrup and Honey

Program members also get 10% off in-store alcohol purchases at participating locations and, through Oct. 31, can buy a Pumpkin and Bean Chili good4u Meal Deal for less than $8 or a Roasted Chicken Meal Deal for under $14.

Beyond Autumnfest, customers visiting Natural Grocers through Oct. 28 will find discounts throughout the store on such items as Natural Grocers Brand organic Halloween treats and bulk items.

The retailer has also exclusively partnered with Sanger, Calif.-based Mary’s Free-Range Turkey to sell humanely raised poultry, including turkeys for the holiday season, with reservations now open at stores and online. Customers can pre-order from six options. {N}power members who reserve a turkey by Oct. 31 will receive a $5 reward, valid Nov. 16-22.Additionally, vegan and vegetarian options are all on sale through Nov. 30.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 165 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.