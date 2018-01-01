Nasoya Vegan Vegetable, Thai Basil Dumplings

Nasoya has launched two vegan varieties of its dumplings: Tofu Vegetable and Thai Basil Vegetable. The Tofu Vegetable dumplings are packed with tofu, mushrooms, carrots, bok choy, green onions, ginger and sesame oil, while the Thai Basil dumplings are filled with tofu, green peas, carrots, red bell peppers and basil. The products can be pan-fried or steamed in minutes, are USDA Certified Organic, and contain 6 to 7 grams of plant protein per serving. Each 9-ounce bag of the refrigerated dumplings retails for a suggested $5.99.