The latest item from Australian yogurt brand noosa yoghurt, noosa mix-ins, adds texture, crunch and variety to its cult-favorite whole-milk yogurt. Each flavor offers smooth, velvety yogurt atop real fruit or caramel and topped with such premium mix-ins as honey oat granola, toasted almond slices, toasted coconut, chocolate chips and dried fruit. Leaning into what consumers want with real, recognizable ingredients and satisfying flavor combinations, the line comes in Coconut, Strawberry, Cherry, Lemon Blueberry and Caramel Apple flavors. A 5.8-ounce cup with a transparent cap enabling consumers to see each flavor’s mix-ins retails for a suggested $2.79.