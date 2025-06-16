Popular mochi ice cream brand Bubbies Ice Cream has expanded its frozen novelty portfolio with the debut of dessert-inspired Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. Available in tangy Key Lime Pie and indulgent Strawberry Shortcake varieties, the individually wrapped treats offer creamy super-premium ice cream sandwiched between two soft golden cookies. Non-GMO Bubbies Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are made with high-quality ingredients, including Certified Kosher dairy and real fruit purée, and contain no rBST. Currently available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, each flavor has a suggested retail price range of $6.99-$7.99 per 7.5-ounce 6-count box.