Co-founded by soccer great David Beckham and serial entrepreneur Shaun Neff, next-generation fruit snack brand BEEUP has debuted its line of honey-powered fruit snacks. Inspired by Beckham’s love of beekeeping and nutrient-dense snacks, BEEUP harnesses honey’s superfood power to fuel busy families’ many activities. Non-GMO, free from synthetic dyes and fake flavors, and providing an excellent source of vitamins A, C and E, the line is available in three juicy flavors – Very Berry, Tropical Mix and Sour Watermelon – at Target stores across the United States, as well as on Target.com and the BEEUP website, for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 7.76-ounce 10-pack of any flavor.