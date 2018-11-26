Meeting the Consumer at the Point of Sale

Grocers are experiencing a renaissance period as the retail industry adjusts to a changing market landscape. As brick-and-mortar stores acclimate to the rise in ecommerce, Walmart’s recent earnings demonstrate that investments in in-store technology are still worth the effort, if done correctly.

To keep up with the rise in grocery delivery services, apps and the “on-the-run” consumer, grocers must bring efficiency back into the store – creating in-and-out experiences in which brands meet the consumer at the points of sale. The following article explores the current state of the grocery industry, the priorities of the modern-day consumer and how grocery stores should be looking forward to adapt to the changing landscape.

Grocery: The Here and Now

Although the brick-and-mortar landscape is experiencing a period of rapid change brought about by the digital era, in-store experiences offer retailers the opportunity to guide consumers along their path to purchase. With this, retailers have the power to be a formidable force among large industry behemoths, including the likes of Amazon and Kroger. Most recently, Walmart’s earnings announcement demonstrated that in-store investments are important. As the largest grocer in the United States, with a 23 percent share of the market, Walmart’s grocery division’s performance last quarter was reportedly the best it has been in nine years.

Recently, Phononic commissioned a research report that found food and retail executives believe that in the next five years, supermarkets will become more of a community hub or social gathering place, alongside bars and restaurants. Stores can also build customer loyalty by offering free samples that enable consumers to test goods in real time before purchasing them.

With the power of human interaction on their side, grocers have the chance to stay afloat amid the growth of the web. The industry can’t remain stagnant and comfortable, however. Grocers must learn how to invest in the right atmosphere to advance the customer experience. With grocery’s current status in mind, it’s important to understand where the market needs to go from here, and how consumer preferences are shaping this transformation.