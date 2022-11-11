Meat Shoppers Polarize Choices

Bigger Meat Departments

Over the past two years, many retailers have expanded meat and other fresh departments in square footage and offerings. Meat has benefited so much that it now outranks produce as a deciding factor in where people shop “for the first time in a long time,” observes Stein.

Ground meat sections now provide more choices in aggressively priced convenient items. Ground poultry, beef and pork are often showcased together. The strategy seems to be working. Since 2019, pounds of ground meats sold have increased more than 22%, notes IRI. Beef commands 85% of ground meat dollars. It’s a good value, with price increases in the low single digits.

“Consumers can comparison shop and are buying lots of ground meat,” says Stein. “It’s versatile, convenient and can be turned into tacos, chili and many things. You can buy two pounds, use one and freeze the other, or use the other pound the next night.” Retailers are also offering value by bundling together multiple meat types at one price, he adds.

Some meats, like fresh pork, are “consistently viewed as values, even with price volatility,” notes Kent. According to FMI, price per pound only increased 0.3% to $3.18 over the past year. The same goes for fresh poultry. Even with price increases, chicken averages $3.15 per pound, turkey, $4.22. According to the Washington, D.C.-based National Chicken Council, individual chicken consumption was 96.9 pounds this year, versus 58.9 pounds for beef and 51.1 pounds for pork.

“With chicken, consumers can still have a premium experience at a smaller price compared to many red meats,” notes David Zucker, CMO and SVP of e-commerce at Salisbury, Md.-based Perdue Farms. “Nutrition, value and versatility are top reasons for consuming more chicken. Perdue continues to evaluate price strategies, including use of value bundles.”

Zucker cites growing demand for thighs, which have been popularized by wing shops and bars, and whole chickens. Also, use of smokers and air fryers is growing. “Consumers are getting more inventive about preparing chicken,” he says. “We’re updating website recipes to account for this.”

Private label is also gaining ground across multiple meat segments. FMI’s “Power of Meat 2022” report finds that consumer preferences for private brands reached new highs, at 31% for fresh and 26% for processed. Branded preferences are also high, at 29%.

SpartanNash’s shoppers are purchasing its Our Brands private label products at “two times the pace,” notes Kent. SpartanNash is further investing in this cross-category portfolio to “meet customers’ needs in this inflationary environment,” he adds. Meats include bacon, sausage, lunch meat and meatballs.