Man Breaks Into Safeway’s Denver Office
The man is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, thin build, balding, and wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.
Safeway's parent company, Albertsons Cos., reorganized its regional structure at the start of the year, combining its Intermountain and Denver divisions.
Last month, grocery workers at dozens of Colorado Safeway and Albertsons stores ended a two-week strike after the union representing them announced a breakthrough in contract negotiations. According to a post on UFCW Local 7’s Facebook page, the union was able to negotiate improvements to health care, pensions and wages.
As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Albertsons among its Retailers of the Century.