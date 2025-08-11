 Skip to main content

Man Breaks Into Safeway’s Denver Office

Suspect causes major damage to building
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Safeway Exterior
Significant damage was reported after a break-in at a Safeway office building in Centennial, Colo.

A man broke into the Safeway office in the Denver area over the weekend, causing major damage, as reported by CBS News

Authorities in the southern Denver metro area are looking for the suspect, who broke into the Centennial, Colo., office Saturday morning and caused water to flood parts of the building.

[RELATED: California Kroger, Albertsons Workers Come to Tentative Agreement on New Contract]

Units from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the offices for a fire alarm call, but instead of a fire, crews saw a person running away from them inside the building. Several fire alarms had been pulled, activating the building's fire sprinkler system. The man also allegedly damaged the building's plumbing, contributing further to overall water damage.

Firefighters called for law enforcement, but the man reportedly left the building by the time thar officers arrived at the scene.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The man is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, thin build, balding, and wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.

Safeway's parent company, Albertsons Cos., reorganized its regional structure at the start of the year, combining its Intermountain and Denver divisions.

Last month, grocery workers at dozens of Colorado Safeway and Albertsons stores ended a two-week strike after the union representing them announced a breakthrough in contract negotiations. According to a post on UFCW Local 7’s Facebook page, the union was able to negotiate improvements to health care, pensions and wages.

As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Albertsons among its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds