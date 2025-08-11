Man Breaks Into Safeway’s Denver Office

Significant damage was reported after a break-in at a Safeway office building in Centennial, Colo.

A man broke into the Safeway office in the Denver area over the weekend, causing major damage, as reported by CBS News.

Authorities in the southern Denver metro area are looking for the suspect, who broke into the Centennial, Colo., office Saturday morning and caused water to flood parts of the building.

[RELATED: California Kroger, Albertsons Workers Come to Tentative Agreement on New Contract]

Units from South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the offices for a fire alarm call, but instead of a fire, crews saw a person running away from them inside the building. Several fire alarms had been pulled, activating the building's fire sprinkler system. The man also allegedly damaged the building's plumbing, contributing further to overall water damage.

Firefighters called for law enforcement, but the man reportedly left the building by the time thar officers arrived at the scene.