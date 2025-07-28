11 Stabbed at Michigan Walmart

A man accused of stabbing 11 people at a Michigan Walmart is in custody.

On July 26, around 4:43 p.m., Traverse City-area police started receiving calls that there was a man with a knife inside the Walmart store in Garfield Township in Grand Traverse County, actively stabbing people.

According to a Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office’s Facebook post, a sheriff’s deputy was near the location and arrived at 4:46 p.m. At the time of the deputy’s arrival, multiple citizens, including one who was armed with a pistol, were confronting the male suspect in the parking lot and preventing him from harming further people and from leaving. The deputy arrested the suspect without further incident.

“What they did was amazing,” Grand Traverse Sheriff Michael Shea said, voicing his gratitude toward the citizens who helped detain the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Bradford James Gille, of Afton, Mich.

[RELATED: Walmart Testing Body Cameras on Employees to Prevent Store Crime]