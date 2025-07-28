11 Stabbed at Michigan Walmart
Gille was transported to the Grand Traverse County Jail. He is expected to face one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. Gille’s history shows prior assaultive incidents. A motive has not been determined.
Gille used a folding knife with a 3 ½-inch cutting blade to stab the 11 individuals, including one Walmart employee. Nine of the stabbings occurred in the store, with NBC News reporting that the incident started near the checkout area. One person was stabbed in the vestibule and one outside of the Walmart store.
The victims were transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment. All victims are expected to survive.
"Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured, and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders," Walmart spokesman Joe Pennington said.
He added that the company is working with law enforcement.