Plant-based meat brand Before the Butcher has expanded its lineup with a product targeting budget-conscious shoppers, providing a meatless protein option that costs half that of competitive products and closer to the cost of beef burgers. Mainstream Plant-Based Patties can be found in the freezer section, while other meatless burgers are sold in fresh meat cases at considerably higher prices. According to the company, the lower price was achieved through selling the product in family packs and minor adjustments that reduced ingredient costs. Like Before the Butcher’s premium Uncut line, Mainstream patties are 100% plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, and made from a proprietary combination of soy, coconut and canola oils, and natural seasonings. Each Mainstream patty offers 18 grams of plant-based protein and closely replicates the taste and texture of a beef burger. The product is available in 2-pound resealable 8-packs of quarter-pound patties at a suggested retail price of $10.99, although the price may vary by retailer. Foodservice operators can also purchase the Mainstream line through distributors at a low wholesale cost.