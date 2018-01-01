Lotus Foods Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups
Lotus Foods, an heirloom rice company focused on fair and direct sourcing, has added to its lineup Rice Ramen Noodle Cups. Said to be a delicious on-the-go soup made with "never-fried" organic brown rice noodles, each cup of noodles also is vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO-certified. Ready in as few as three minutes, the cups come in such flavor varieties as Thai restaurant-inspired Red Miso, Masala Curry and Tom Yum. Each 2-ounce individually-sized cup retails at $2.49.