Lidl Tweaks Weekly Promo Strategy

Grocer unveils Weekend Super Sales, plus updates other scheduled savings
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Lidl savings
Lidl customers can now shop Wednesday Weekly Deals, Weekend Super Sales and Monday Must-Haves for additional savings.

Lidl US has launched its Weekend Super Sale, a weekly promotion featuring six items at low prices — available only from Fridays through Sundays. 

“Whether you're stocking up for the weekend or just love a great deal, our Weekend Super Sale is your new go-to,” said Pete Poutre, chief buying officer at Lidl US. “We’re carefully curating these offers to give our customers exactly what they want: unrivaled savings when they shop with us the most.”

Weekend Super Sale is the latest tweak to Lidl's promotion strategy. The grocer first revealed in March that it was changing the schedule of its weekly promos. All new deals were to be unveiled on Fridays, instead of the original Wednesday release date. At the time, Lidl said that the change was designed to better align with customers' shopping habits. 

However, Progressive Grocer has received confirmation that Lidl has since moved its weekly deals back to Wednesdays. The Wednesday Weekly Deals consist of discounts available across fresh produce, pantry staples, and more.

Additionally, on June 2, Lidl switched the timing of its new deal rollouts for the "Midl of Lidl" aisle from midweek to Mondays. Midl of Lidl deals include items such as kitchen gadgets, home décor, fitness gear and seasonal must-haves. 

Mondays will now also include limited-time food items like Favorina holiday treats, Italiamo Italian delights, and more.

Last fall, Lidl teamed up with advertising and design agency MONO for the launch of the “Super-EST Market In Town” brand campaign, which features chic, colorful in-store signage, online videos, billboards, digital displays, and more. 

“The Lidl brand is bold and distinctive,” noted Michael Chao, VP of marketing at Lidl US, at the time that the campaign rolled out. “It represents a truly bespoke experience that’s only available at our stores. This new brand campaign communicates all the best parts of the Lidl US shopping experience: the highest quality at the ‘Lidl-est’ prices.”

German grocer Lidl, part of Schwarz Group, operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 180 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

