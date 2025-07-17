Lidl Tweaks Weekly Promo Strategy
Mondays will now also include limited-time food items like Favorina holiday treats, Italiamo Italian delights, and more.
Last fall, Lidl teamed up with advertising and design agency MONO for the launch of the “Super-EST Market In Town” brand campaign, which features chic, colorful in-store signage, online videos, billboards, digital displays, and more.
“The Lidl brand is bold and distinctive,” noted Michael Chao, VP of marketing at Lidl US, at the time that the campaign rolled out. “It represents a truly bespoke experience that’s only available at our stores. This new brand campaign communicates all the best parts of the Lidl US shopping experience: the highest quality at the ‘Lidl-est’ prices.”
German grocer Lidl, part of Schwarz Group, operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 180 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.