Lidl Tweaks Weekly Promo Strategy

Lidl US has launched its Weekend Super Sale, a weekly promotion featuring six items at low prices — available only from Fridays through Sundays.

“Whether you're stocking up for the weekend or just love a great deal, our Weekend Super Sale is your new go-to,” said Pete Poutre, chief buying officer at Lidl US. “We’re carefully curating these offers to give our customers exactly what they want: unrivaled savings when they shop with us the most.”

Weekend Super Sale is the latest tweak to Lidl's promotion strategy. The grocer first revealed in March that it was changing the schedule of its weekly promos. All new deals were to be unveiled on Fridays, instead of the original Wednesday release date. At the time, Lidl said that the change was designed to better align with customers' shopping habits.

However, Progressive Grocer has received confirmation that Lidl has since moved its weekly deals back to Wednesdays. The Wednesday Weekly Deals consist of discounts available across fresh produce, pantry staples, and more.

Additionally, on June 2, Lidl switched the timing of its new deal rollouts for the "Midl of Lidl" aisle from midweek to Mondays. Midl of Lidl deals include items such as kitchen gadgets, home décor, fitness gear and seasonal must-haves.