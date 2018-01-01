La Brea Bakery Limited-Edition Holiday Breads

La Brea Bakery’s limited-edition holiday breads are three assorted specialty loaves and rolls that capture traditional holiday flavors like cranberry walnut, white chocolate and savory stuffing. Take & Bake Holiday Stuffing Rolls are savory rolls with sage, celery, thyme and black and white pepper that can be prepared to make a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich; White Chocolate Cranberry Loaf combines the sweet creaminess of white chocolate with the tartness of cranberries; and Cranberry Walnut Loaf brings together toasted walnuts and tart, slightly sweet cranberries. SRPs are $3.99 each for the Take & Bake Holiday Stuffing Rolls and Cranberry Walnut Loaf, and $4.49 for the White Chocolate Cranberry Loaf.