Kroger Resolves Legal Claims With C&S Wholesale Grocers

The Kroger Co. has reached a settlement with C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC regarding previously pending litigation between the parties in the Superior Court for the State of Delaware.

In March, C&S sued Kroger following the national grocer’s failed mega-merger with Albertsons. C&S had a major stake in the $24.6 billion deal, as it planned to pick up nearly 600 Kroger and Albertsons stores, distribution centers and other assets as part of a divestiture plan.

The wholesaler claimed that it was owed a $125 million termination fee after the deal fell through.

"Kroger failed to identify any reason for its refusal to pay the termination fee it owed C&S — because there is none," C&S asserted in its legal filing.

Kroger maintained that it didn’t owe the fee: "It is disappointing that C&S has decided to file a baseless lawsuit when it is clear that C&S forfeited its right to a termination fee and has no reasonable claim to any damages. Kroger will vigorously defend itself," a company representative wrote to Progressive Grocer during the time of C&S's legal filing.

The grocery giant revealed on Aug. 11, however, that all claims have now been resolved.

"We are pleased to resolve the claims from C&S, and we look forward to a friendly relationship with them going forward," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Ron Sargent. "Kroger remains focused on serving our customers and running great stores across the U.S."

The terms of the settlement are confidential.