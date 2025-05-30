Kowalski's Food Truck Serves Signature Summer Foods in Twin Cities

The food truck menu has evolved as Kowalski’s has added new items to its stores and as consumer tastes have evolved. “The menu today includes some of our best Signature foods, including summery exclusives, like tacos, that aren't available in our stores. This summer's menu features customer favorites from our private smokehouse, including Naturally Raised pulled chicken and pork. We also serve up some of the best burgers and dogs in town, including our exclusive Certified Akaushi Beef Smashed Burgers and Certified Akaushi Beef Hot Dogs,” Perron reported.

Price points vary. The Akaushi Beef Smashed Burger, for example, consists of two smashed burger patties with American cheese on a brioche bun and is served with Kowalski's Sea Salt Kettle Chips for $12. The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich comes with a side of Kowalski’s Signature Herbed Coleslaw for $9. Individual sides, such as slaw, a pickle on a stock, kettle chips and tortilla chips and guacamole, are also available to order.

Perron agreed the food truck is another community touchpoint and an important one outside of the brick-and-mortar stores. “The best part of the operation is the chance for customers to experience the Joy of Good Food anywhere they are, including neighborhoods that aren’t particularly close to one of our brick and mortars. It's particularly popular for private graduation parties and a regular vendor at several weekly community markets and neighborhood events,” she remarked.

In other news, Kowalski’s is marking the first anniversary of its store in Edina, Minn. with a two-day celebration on May 30 and June 1. Shoppers can enjoy samples, special features and giveaways.

Operating 11 stores across the Twin Cities, Woodbury, Minn.-based Kowalski was founded in 1983 by Mary Anne and the late Jim Kowalski, and is currently run by Mary Anne and her daughter, CEO Kris Kowalski Christiansen. Progressive Grocer named the company as one of its Top Regional Grocers for 2024.

