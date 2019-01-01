Kaltbach Cave-Aged Gouda Cheese

Emmi has added Cave-Aged Gouda to its Kaltbach family of cheeses, which also comprises Emmentaler AOP, Le Crémeux and Le Gruyère AOP. Made with milk from dairy farmers in central Switzerland, this cheese naturally ripens for three months before curing in the mineral-rich environment of the sandstone Kaltbach Caves. Once inside the cave, the gouda is placed on a wooden board and hand-smeared with a saltwater wash. The natural moisture in the cave’s air then works to ripen the cheese while imparting flavors from the other Kaltbach cheeses aging beside it. The result is a unique cave-aged gouda with a pale yellow hue, a dark brown rustic rind, and a nutty caramel flavor with a hint of pear on the finish. Also new is 5-ounce exact-weight portions of the cheese.