Jokr Now Delivering Alcohol on Demand

In addition to groceries, household items and everyday necessities, Jokr will now offer beer, hard seltzer and hard cider to purchase and receive in 15 minutes or less, directly to New York metro area customers’ doors.

Available for delivery are such local New York City beer brands as Talea, a woman-founded brewery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn; Finback, based in Queens and known for its craft beer), Folksbier, in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, and focusing on lagers and ales; and KCBC, the first brick-and-mortar brewery to operate in Bushwick, Brooklyn, in more than 40 years. Other well-known brands that customers can order via Jokr include Corona, Michelob, White Claw, Bud Light, Guinness, Heineken, Blue Moon, Founders, Sixpoint, Gay Beer, Five Boroughs, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Montauk Brewing Co.

Beer, hard seltzer and hard cider will be available in most New York City Jokr hubs as of Oct. 7, with plans to offer the adult beverages in all of the company’s delivery zones in the metro area by the end of the month. The addition of beverage alcohol brings Jokr’s New York City SKU count to around 2,500.

Earlier this year, at the time of its American launch in the Big Apple, the New York-based global retail business revealed its plans to expand operations to at least five more U.S. cities, including Boston, with additional European and South American cities to come in the next few months.

Other 15-minute-or-less delivery services operating in the New York City market include Buyk, Samokat and Gorillas.