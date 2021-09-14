Grocery Delivery Service Buyk Makes Debut

The latest ultra-fast grocery delivery service to come to New York is Buyk, which aims to simplify shopping with free speedy delivery. From compact storerooms across Manhattan — referred to as “Stores” — the service offers 15-minute-or-less delivery of a wide variety of items at reasonable prices with no minimum order fee.

“The reliable 15-minute delivery model will allow customers to get their grocery essentials faster than ever,” noted Slava Bocharov, CEO and co-founder of New York-based Buyk. “The average American spends 53 hours per year grocery shopping. With real-time retail, Buyk is able to provide customers with the one thing they often lose out on: time. We value our customers and want to help them make their lives easier and stress-free. Users can order from an assortment of products, from a single apple, to bagels and fresh orange juice, to everything on one’s list for a great family dinner. Today’s consumer has a higher expectation of service, and we’re here to deliver.”

Buyk provides a wide array of products in the most popular categories, including snacks, dairy products, household essentials, personal care and pet supplies. Buyk’s Stores across Manhattan will enable users to receive their essentials from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Couriers on bicycles — dubbed “buykers” — deliver goods from a Store located in the neighborhood. Once the order is placed, items are collected within two minutes and delivered to the customer five to 10 minutes later.

Now available in Manhattan, Buyk plans to expand across all New York City boroughs by the end of the year, with further launches slated for 2022 in some of the largest U.S. metro areas, including, but not limited to, California, Florida, Illinois and Massachusetts.

As part of the rollout, Buyk users will get $20 off their first order.

Companies rushing to meet the rising contingent of e-commerce customers’ demands for faster, more efficient delivery have put forward the concept of “instant retail,” with densely populated Manhattan seen as a prime introductory U.S. market. Such services include Jokr, which began operations in New York City this past June; German startup Gorillas, which promises delivery in a mere 10 minutes or less and rolled out to the Big Apple in May; and Russian provider Samokat, which arrived in New York in August.