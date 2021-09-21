1WorldSync and Buyk Team Up to Deliver Content and Service

Omnichannel solutions provider 1WorldSync is partnering with newer grocery service company Buyk to marry product content with fast delivery in the most populated area of the United States. Through the collaboration, brands that are part of the Buyk system can use 1WorldSync’s Global Data Synchronization Network to provide consumers with accurate, verified information and images.

The collaboration comes at a time when Buyk is breaking into the competitive delivery market in the United States, following its startup in Russia. Earlier this month, Buyk announced that it is bringing 15-minute-or-less delivery to consumers in the New York City market. Buyk uses strategically-positioned locations that are stocked with up to 3,000 SKUs to fulfill delivery within the short time frame.

“With real-time retail, Buyk is able to provide customers with the one thing they often lose out on: time. New Yorkers can access all their favorite NYC brands at the touch of a button. 1WorldSync offers the ideal solution to ensure our end-user customers are receiving accurate and valuable product content. We're looking forward to growing this partnership," said Slava Bocharov, CEO and co-founder of Buyk.

T.J. Waldorf, VP of market and customer success at 1WorldSync, noted that this is a high-growth opportunity for its platform and for customers. "As they expand into the U.S. market, Buyk is in a strong position to offer consumers fast home delivery, backed by detailed, engaging and up-to-date product content. Powering their application with brand-verified product content through 1WorldSync will also provide their brand suppliers a seamless platform for sharing product content,” Waldorf remarked.